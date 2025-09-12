Left Menu

Cross-Continental Climate Collaboration: Norway and India Unite for a Greener Future

Norway and India are enhancing their cooperation to address climate change, despite being from different continents. According to Tom Rådhal, Secretary General of the Norwegian Ministry of Climate and Environment, both countries share similar environmental goals. Renewable energy, a key focus, was discussed during the Norway delegation’s visit to India.

Updated: 12-09-2025 14:30 IST
In a bid to amplify climate action globally, Norway and India are fortifying their bilateral cooperation, bridging the gap between continents to tackle environmental issues collectively. A senior official from Norway emphasized that despite geographical differences, the two countries are united by their shared environmental ambitions.

During a recent visit to India, Tom Rådhal, Secretary General of the Norwegian Ministry of Climate and Environment, highlighted the significance of government-to-government collaboration. This cooperation focuses on renewable energy, an area where Norway and India can significantly benefit from each other's expertise.

The official underscored the importance of upholding commitments to the Paris Agreement, especially in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal, urging the global community to unite. The 11th India-Norway Joint Working Group meeting further strengthened these ties, focusing on environmental progress and shared technological advancements.

