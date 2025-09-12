Cross-Continental Climate Collaboration: Norway and India Unite for a Greener Future

In a bid to amplify climate action globally, Norway and India are fortifying their bilateral cooperation, bridging the gap between continents to tackle environmental issues collectively. A senior official from Norway emphasized that despite geographical differences, the two countries are united by their shared environmental ambitions.

During a recent visit to India, Tom Rådhal, Secretary General of the Norwegian Ministry of Climate and Environment, highlighted the significance of government-to-government collaboration. This cooperation focuses on renewable energy, an area where Norway and India can significantly benefit from each other's expertise.

The official underscored the importance of upholding commitments to the Paris Agreement, especially in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal, urging the global community to unite. The 11th India-Norway Joint Working Group meeting further strengthened these ties, focusing on environmental progress and shared technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)