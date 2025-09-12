Tragic Tale in Balaghat: Mother and Son Swept Away
A 50-year-old woman and her son went missing while crossing the Chhoti Bagh River in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district. Despite the water level seeming low, sudden currents swept them away. Search efforts by the State Disaster Emergency Response Force are underway to locate Kamalabai Markam and her son Gajju.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Balaghat | Updated: 12-09-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:34 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, a 50-year-old woman and her son were reported missing after attempting to cross the Chhoti Bagh River.
The duo, Kamalabai Markam and her son Gajju Markam, were caught in sudden strong currents on their way home. The State Disaster Emergency Response Force has launched a search operation.
This incident underscores the hidden dangers of cross-river journeys, even when the water level seems deceptively low, highlighting the need for safer, alternative routes in such rural areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Skeletal Remains Found in Madhya Pradesh Forest Amid Ongoing Horror Stories
Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat: A Harmonious Blend of Adventure and Heritage in Madhya Pradesh
Tragedy on Wheels: Mob Fury in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh's OBC Quota Battle: A Call for Justice
Fugitive Flees Hospital with Stolen Rifle in Madhya Pradesh