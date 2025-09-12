Tragic Tale in Balaghat: Mother and Son Swept Away

In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, a 50-year-old woman and her son were reported missing after attempting to cross the Chhoti Bagh River.

The duo, Kamalabai Markam and her son Gajju Markam, were caught in sudden strong currents on their way home. The State Disaster Emergency Response Force has launched a search operation.

This incident underscores the hidden dangers of cross-river journeys, even when the water level seems deceptively low, highlighting the need for safer, alternative routes in such rural areas.

