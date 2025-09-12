Left Menu

Tragic Tale in Balaghat: Mother and Son Swept Away

A 50-year-old woman and her son went missing while crossing the Chhoti Bagh River in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district. Despite the water level seeming low, sudden currents swept them away. Search efforts by the State Disaster Emergency Response Force are underway to locate Kamalabai Markam and her son Gajju.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balaghat | Updated: 12-09-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, a 50-year-old woman and her son were reported missing after attempting to cross the Chhoti Bagh River.

The duo, Kamalabai Markam and her son Gajju Markam, were caught in sudden strong currents on their way home. The State Disaster Emergency Response Force has launched a search operation.

This incident underscores the hidden dangers of cross-river journeys, even when the water level seems deceptively low, highlighting the need for safer, alternative routes in such rural areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

