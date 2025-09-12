Delhi's Bold Plan to Revive Yamuna by Dredging

The Delhi government is set to seek permission from the National Green Tribunal to dredge the Yamuna River in an effort to enhance its carrying capacity, according to official sources. The dredging process, typically an excavation of underwater silt and waste, is expected to address urban flooding issues in the capital.

With Delhi responsible for 76% of the Yamuna's total pollution load, despite the river only spanning 52 kilometers in the region, this intervention is seen as vital. The segment from Wazirabad to Okhla has been identified as critical, with multiple plans and policies focusing on this area.

Previously, the Delhi Jal Board aimed to desilt the Wazirabad pond but postponed due to monsoon rains. With tenders issued at a cost of Rs 25 crore, efforts to remove an estimated 3.63 lakh cubic meters of silt aim to boost the pond's water capacity by 100 million gallons per day. Post-dredging, the Yamuna's capacity to hold water is expected to double, alleviating problems of overflowing drains.