Northeast's Transformation: From Marginalized to India's Growth Engine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored a significant transformation in India's northeastern region, attributing it to the efforts of the BJP-led central government. Visibly pleased, Modi narrated how the Northeast had moved from the shadows of 'vote bank' politics to becoming a pivotal growth engine for the entire nation.

On his second official visit to Mizoram since assuming office in 2014, Modi marked the occasion with the launch of projects worth Rs 9,000 crore. Despite being unable to attend a rally in-person due to inclement weather, the Prime Minister addressed the public virtually, showcasing a promising developmental blueprint for the region.

Additionally, Modi took pride in flagging off the inaugural Rajdhani Express between Aizawl and Delhi, emphasizing new connectivity projects that include strategic rail and road infrastructure. The move is expected to revolutionize access to education, healthcare, and markets while invigorating local economies through improved transportation and new employment avenues.

