Left Menu

Northeast's Transformation: From Marginalized to India's Growth Engine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the transformation of the northeastern region of India from being neglected due to 'vote bank' politics to becoming a key engine for the country's growth, under the BJP-led government. Modi launched projects and infrastructure developments to boost connectivity, education, and entrepreneurship in the region, heralding a new era of growth and opportunities for Mizoram and the Northeast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 13-09-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 16:21 IST
Northeast's Transformation: From Marginalized to India's Growth Engine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored a significant transformation in India's northeastern region, attributing it to the efforts of the BJP-led central government. Visibly pleased, Modi narrated how the Northeast had moved from the shadows of 'vote bank' politics to becoming a pivotal growth engine for the entire nation.

On his second official visit to Mizoram since assuming office in 2014, Modi marked the occasion with the launch of projects worth Rs 9,000 crore. Despite being unable to attend a rally in-person due to inclement weather, the Prime Minister addressed the public virtually, showcasing a promising developmental blueprint for the region.

Additionally, Modi took pride in flagging off the inaugural Rajdhani Express between Aizawl and Delhi, emphasizing new connectivity projects that include strategic rail and road infrastructure. The move is expected to revolutionize access to education, healthcare, and markets while invigorating local economies through improved transportation and new employment avenues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Privatisation Clash: Andhra Pradesh's Medical Infrastructure at Stake

Privatisation Clash: Andhra Pradesh's Medical Infrastructure at Stake

 India
2
Modi's Mission: Building Trust and Peace in Manipur

Modi's Mission: Building Trust and Peace in Manipur

 India
3
High-Flying Hypersonic: MiG-31 Jets Blaze the Barents Skies

High-Flying Hypersonic: MiG-31 Jets Blaze the Barents Skies

 Global
4
Tragedy in Uttarkashi: Husband's Rage Ends in Wife's Death

Tragedy in Uttarkashi: Husband's Rage Ends in Wife's Death

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025