Tragedy Strikes: Young Girl Lost to Leopard Attack in Uttarakhand

A four-year-old girl named Riya was tragically killed by a leopard in Uttarakhand's Pauri district. The attack happened while she played outside her home. Her mother alerted neighbors, but rescuers found her deceased. The community calls for increased safety measures as officials attempt to capture the leopard.

  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttarakhand's Pauri district as a four-year-old girl, Riya, fell victim to a leopard attack. Forest officials reported that she was playing on her home's balcony when the predator struck.

The child's mother raised an alarm, but the leopard managed to drag Riya about 50 meters away before abandoning her. Upon reaching the scene, rescuers confirmed the child's tragic death. Efforts to secure the area included deploying a forest team and setting up cages to capture the elusive animal.

The family's grief was compounded by unfinished funeral rites, pending a resolution to the leopard threat. Villagers emphasized frequent leopard sightings and urged the government to enhance local safety protocols.

