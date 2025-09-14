Left Menu

Tragic Gas Leak Explosion Rocks Madrid

A gas leak explosion in a Madrid building resulted in one fatality and 25 injuries. Authorities conducted rescue operations, discovering one victim's body. Investigations into the exact cause are ongoing, but the explosion devastated a three-story building, damaging a cafe and a store.

  • Country:
  • Spain

A devastating explosion, believed to be caused by a gas leak, has struck a building in Madrid, leaving one person dead and 25 others injured, emergency services reported on Sunday.

Authorities found the body of a man with the assistance of rescue dogs during the operation following Saturday's blast. While firefighters strongly suspect a gas leak, the police are still probing the exact cause of the explosion.

According to Firefighter Chief Javier Romero, the explosion occurred around 3 pm on the ground floor of a three-story building. It resulted in extensive damage to several establishments, including a cafe and a store.

