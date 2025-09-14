Left Menu

European Giants Unite for €10 Billion Satellite Venture

Leonardo, Thales, and Airbus are collaborating to form a €10 billion satellite joint venture. The initiative, named 'Project Bromo,' aims to establish a French-headquartered company to rival major players like China's tech firms and Elon Musk's Starlink.

In a groundbreaking move, Europe's aerospace powerhouses Thales, Airbus, and Leonardo are negotiating to create a 10 billion-euro satellite joint venture. Dubbed 'Project Bromo,' this French-headquartered alliance is poised to challenge leading competitors from China and the U.S., such as Elon Musk's Starlink.

Sources familiar with the proceedings reveal that the three companies are diligently working towards reaching an initial agreement in the coming weeks. The collaboration highlights a strategic effort to consolidate Europe's satellite capabilities and enhance its competitive stance globally.

The proposed venture underscores significant ambitions to boost satellite manufacturing, aiming to fortify Europe's presence in the increasingly crowded space industry. The initiative is a response to the burgeoning competition from established and emerging space leaders worldwide.

