Pro-Palestinian Protests Disrupt Vuelta a Espana's Final Leg
Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted the final leg of the Vuelta a Espana, clashing with police over Israeli participation. Images from RTVE showed protests blocking the route, leading some riders to consider quitting. Prime Minister Sanchez expressed admiration for the protesters' cause amid heightened police presence.
Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted the final leg of the Vuelta a Espana cycle race, clashing with police over Israeli participation. Demonstrators overturned barriers and blocked the route in a series of protests, as shown in images broadcasted by RTVE.
The disruption on Gran Via, a major thoroughfare in Madrid, occurred as police attempted to control the situation. The protests aimed at the Israel-Premier Tech team caused significant interruptions, leading some racers to threaten withdrawal in solidarity with the Palestinian cause.
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez commended the protesters, acknowledging their cause even as security forces, numbering over 1,000, sought to ensure the race's progression. The race concluded with an anticipated large demonstration amid political rhetoric supporting Palestine.
