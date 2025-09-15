Left Menu

SGS 'IMPACT NOW' SERVICES GAIN STRONG TRACTION AMONG INDIAN BUSINESSES

SGS provides trusted certification services including Global Recycled Standard GRS, Recycled Claim Standard RCS and ISCC International Sustainability Carbon Certification. Nature protecting biodiversity and ecosystems with advanced testing solutions for PFAS and microplastics, helping organizations safeguard natural resources responsibly. ESG strengthening governance, transparency and accountability.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-09-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 15:03 IST
SGS 'IMPACT NOW' SERVICES GAIN STRONG TRACTION AMONG INDIAN BUSINESSES
  • Country:
  • India

SGS is excited to announce that our IMPACT NOW portfolio of sustainability services is receiving significant adoption across India, highlighting a growing demand for practical, science-based sustainability solutions by Indian businesses. SGS IMPACT NOW is anchored on four key pillars that help businesses act with purpose and urgency: • Climate – supporting organizations in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, advancing low-carbon transitions and accelerating adoption of new fuels such as compressed biogas (CBG) through advanced testing. SGS also enables companies to demonstrate transparency through Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) and Environmental Product Declarations (EPD).

• Circularity – driving efficient resource use and waste minimization with circular economy strategies. SGS provides trusted certification services including Global Recycled Standard (GRS), Recycled Claim Standard (RCS) and ISCC (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification).

• Nature – protecting biodiversity and ecosystems with advanced testing solutions for PFAS and microplastics, helping organizations safeguard natural resources responsibly.

• ESG – strengthening governance, transparency and accountability. In India, SGS supports businesses in aligning with frameworks such as BRSR Core (Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting).

Together, these pillars provide companies with clear, actionable pathways to embed sustainability into their strategies while meeting stakeholder and regulatory expectations.

Commenting on the growing response, Mr. Amit Thakkar, Managing Director, SGS India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, said: ''Indian businesses are recognizing that sustainability is not just about compliance but about resilience, competitiveness and trust. Through IMPACT NOW, we empower organizations to translate ambition into action — from testing emerging fuels and certifying recycled materials, to addressing ESG disclosures and monitoring microplastics. The strong momentum we see across the Indian business landscape is very encouraging and underscores the country's readiness to lead in sustainable growth. With the most complete sustainability capabilities available, we are proud to support this transition and help accelerate measurable impact.'' By aligning global expertise with local priorities, SGS is enabling Indian businesses to achieve measurable impact — today and for the future.

To know more about SGS IMPACT NOW services - click here Send your enquiries for SGS IMPACT NOW services in India, by clicking here.

For further information, please contact: Geeta Kataria m: +91 964 303 78 79 ABOUT SGS SGS is the world's leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.

Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772654/SGS_IMPACT_NOW.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772653/SGS_IMAPCT_FOUR_PILLARS.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2458028/SGS_New_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamiat welcomes SC order on Waqf law, expresses confidence it will 'abolish oppressive law'

Jamiat welcomes SC order on Waqf law, expresses confidence it will 'abolish ...

 India
2
Fed faces economic uncertainty, political pressure as it decides whether to cut rates

Fed faces economic uncertainty, political pressure as it decides whether to ...

 United States
3
UPDATE 3-US, China close to TikTok deal but it could depend on trade concessions, Bessent says

UPDATE 3-US, China close to TikTok deal but it could depend on trade concess...

 Global
4
India can win the women's World Cup provided they handle pressure, says Sulakshana Naik

India can win the women's World Cup provided they handle pressure, says Sula...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025