Gurugram Metro Rail set to take over rapid metro operations from DMRC

Haryana government's rapid transport company HMRTC has begun the process of transferring operations of Gurugram rapid metro system from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL).

Till the complete responsibility is transferred to the GMRL, operations and maintenance of Gurugram's rapid metro system will be undertaken jointly by DMRC and GMRL, an official statement said here on Monday.

To facilitate this transition, joint committees have been constituted and Terms of Reference (ToRs) defined. A comprehensive methodology, along with definitive timelines, is being finalised to ensure a smooth takeover and uninterrupted commuter services, it said.

The decision was disclosed in the 62nd board meeting of Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) held under the chairmanship of state chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, who is also the chairman of the HMRTC.

According to officials, Rapid Metro Gurugram has witnessed remarkable growth in passenger numbers from April to July 2025, with 62.49 lakh commuters using the service during this period, up 13.59 per cent compared to the figure of corresponding period of 2024. Fare revenue also rose sharply by 11.87 per cent, reflecting public confidence in the system's efficiency and reliability.

Managing Director, Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Ltd, Chander Shekhar Khare said that with improved operational efficiency, the Corporation recorded a 6.33 per cent decline in operational expenses, enabling HMRTC to achieve a healthier financial balance. This demonstrates the Corporation's prudent financial management and enhanced cost efficiency measures, he said.

The HMRTC has further strengthened its earnings from non-fare sources, showcasing successful revenue diversification strategies.

Income from rentals, marketing, and advertisement rights grew substantially, reaching Rs 21.11 crore between April and July 2025 compared to Rs 15.56 crore during the same period last year. The e-auction of 22 advertising sites on metro viaducts and pillars alone is expected to generate an estimated annual revenue of Rs 58.34 crore, with HMRTC's share pegged at over Rs 35 crore, he said, as per the statement.

The board also reviewed significant progress on several key metro and rapid rail projects across the region.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has initiated the preparation of the detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed Delhi (Munirka)- Rohtak Namo Bharat Corridor.

This ambitious corridor will connect Delhi IGI Terminals 1, 2 & 3, Yashobhoomi (Dwarka Sector-25), Najafgarh, Bahadurgarh, and Rohtak, providing seamless regional connectivity.

The Delhi-Panipat-Karnal Namo Bharat Corridor is also advancing steadily, with its revised DPR under active consideration by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Initially approved in December 2020 with a 103.02 km stretch and 17 stations, the project has now been expanded to 136.30 km with provision for 21 stations. The revised DPR projects a completion cost of Rs 33,051.15 crore, with Haryana's share estimated at Rs 7,472.11 crore, while promising improved financial and economic returns.

Meanwhile, the DPR for the Delhi-Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror (SNB) Namo Bharat Corridor is also under examination by the ministry, further reinforcing Haryana's pivotal role in expanding high-speed regional connectivity across the National Capital Region, the statement said.

Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary, Transport, Raja Sekhar Vundru, Additional Chief Secretary, Town and Country Planning and Urban Estates Department, A K Singh, Commissioner & Secretary, Finance Department, Mohammed Shayin and other senior officers were present in the meeting.

