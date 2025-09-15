Left Menu

Permanent infrastructure for Simhastha 2028 only with consensus, farmers to be protected: CM

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 15-09-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 20:22 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said preparations for the Simhastha 2028, a Hindu religious event held every 12 years in Ujjain, were progressing well with the cooperation of all stakeholders, and vowed to protect farmers' interest in the process.

Maintaining the pace of Madhya Pradesh's development was the government's top priority, he asserted and added building permanent infrastructure for the mega event in the town, which houses Mahakaleshwar Temple, was being planned with consensus and dialogue with all those concerned.

The Kumbh Mela held in Ujjain is called the Simhastha and is organised every 12 years, attracting millions of devotees from all parts of India and also abroad.

Referring to the Maha Kumbh Mela held in Prayagraj in January-February this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier stressed on building permanent structures for crowd management and security, Yadav told reporters at Kushabhau Thakre auditorium in Bhopal.

The Chief Minister noted Ujjain's economy had grown significantly after the development of Mahakal Lok corridor and the state expected about 30 crore devotees to attend the 2028 fair, billed as the largest Simhastha in human history.

He said arrangements would focus on ensuring facilities for saints and pilgrims, with permanent structures replacing temporary ones built during the Simhastha 2016, when infrastructure worth Rs 650 crore was erected on 3,000 hectares.

Yadav assured farmers' interests would be safeguarded in the process as building permanent structures would require acquisition of land from cultivators.

The state government aims to develop Ujjain as a ''Global Spiritual City'' under the Simhastha plan, he added.

