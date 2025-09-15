Left Menu

Fire breaks out in meter cabin of residential building in Worli, doused; no one hurt

A fire broke out in the meter cabin of a ground-plus-seven storey residential building near Atria Mall in Worli on Monday, though no one was hurt in the incident, civic officials said.The blaze, which was reported from Poonam Apartment at 6.44 pm, was doused at 719 after personnel from Fire Brigade, BEST and police were deployed, he added.There are no reports of injuries.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-09-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 20:35 IST
A fire broke out in the meter cabin of a ground-plus-seven storey residential building near Atria Mall in Worli on Monday, though no one was hurt in the incident, civic officials said.

The blaze, which was reported from Poonam Apartment at 6.44 pm, was doused at 7:19 after personnel from Fire Brigade, BEST and police were deployed, he added.

''There are no reports of injuries. It may have been caused by a short circuit in the meter cabin. A probe is underway to ascertain cause of the fire,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

