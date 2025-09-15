Rajasthan begins preparations for Census 2027, first coordination meet held

Left Menu

The Rajasthan government has initiated preparations for the upcoming Census-2027, with Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant on Monday chairing the first meeting of the state-level coordination committee.

Senior officials from 19 departments participated in the meeting, which marked the beginning of the preparatory exercise for the decennial exercise scheduled in February 2027.

''This is the preliminary meeting for the forthcoming Census. Departments must ensure timely formation of administrative units and carry out all tasks in line with the guidelines issued by the Directorate of Census Operations, Government of India,'' Pant said, according to an official statement.

He informed that the 2027 Census will be conducted entirely in a digital format, enabling accurate data collection at the tehsil and village levels. ''The analysis of this data will help departments implement their schemes and programmes more effectively,'' he said.

Pant underlined that, as per central government directives, there will be no alteration in the boundaries of any administrative units during the Census process. ''Boundary changes will be permitted only till December 31, 2025. From January 1, 2026, to March 2027, no change of any kind will be accepted,'' he said.

The chief secretary directed departments to complete necessary formalities by December 1, 2025. Calling it a ''national responsibility'', he urged all departments to work in close coordination.

He also instructed the nodal department to take decisions regarding the first phase of the Census — the house-listing and housing enumeration exercise — which will begin on April 1, 2026.

