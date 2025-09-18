Rains Wreak Havoc in Himachal Pradesh: Roads Closed, Protests Erupt

Moderate to heavy rains have severely impacted Himachal Pradesh, leading to the closure of 606 roads, including NH 3 and NH-503A, as reported on Thursday. Gusty winds and thunderstorms lashed several regions, exacerbating the situation.

Kullu district recorded the highest road closures, with areas like Shimla and Mandi also significantly affected. The weather woes coincided with protests against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut during her visit to Kullu, where she evaluated the damage caused by natural disasters.

Himachal Pradesh has endured 46 cloudbursts and 98 flash floods this monsoon, with substantial loss of property and life, amounting to Rs 4,749 crore. The SEOC reported extensive damage to infrastructure including power transformers and water supply schemes.

