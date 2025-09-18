Rains Wreak Havoc in Himachal Pradesh: Roads Closed, Protests Erupt
Heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh has closed 606 roads, including two national highways, and caused significant disruptions. With severe weather conditions and political protests adding to the situation, the state is facing extensive infrastructure damage and losses amounting to Rs 4,749 crore.
- Country:
- India
Moderate to heavy rains have severely impacted Himachal Pradesh, leading to the closure of 606 roads, including NH 3 and NH-503A, as reported on Thursday. Gusty winds and thunderstorms lashed several regions, exacerbating the situation.
Kullu district recorded the highest road closures, with areas like Shimla and Mandi also significantly affected. The weather woes coincided with protests against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut during her visit to Kullu, where she evaluated the damage caused by natural disasters.
Himachal Pradesh has endured 46 cloudbursts and 98 flash floods this monsoon, with substantial loss of property and life, amounting to Rs 4,749 crore. The SEOC reported extensive damage to infrastructure including power transformers and water supply schemes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Earthquake Strikes Papua, Sparks Infrastructure Damage
Mass Protests in Ecuador Against Canadian Mining Project
France's Fiery Protests Ignite: Public Outcry Against Austerity Measures
France Erupts: Mass Protests Challenge Austerity Measures
France's Anger Erupts: Protests Against Macron's Austerity Measures