Powerful Earthquake Shakes Russia's Kamchatka Region, Spurs Tsunami Alert
A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Kamchatka, Russia, triggering a tsunami alert. The U.S. Geological Survey noted aftershocks ranging from 5.1 to 5.8. Governor Vladimir Solodov reported no immediate damage, but emergency services remain on high alert in this seismically active region with recent significant quakes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 02:06 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 02:06 IST
In Russia's far eastern Kamchatka region, a significant earthquake hit early Friday, pushing authorities to issue a local tsunami warning, although initial reports indicate no damage has occurred.
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the earthquake at a magnitude of 7.8 with a depth of 10 kilometers. Following this, four aftershocks were registered, ranging from 5.1 to 5.8 in magnitude.
Governor Vladimir Solodov ensured that emergency services are on high alert as they monitor the situation. Located in a seismically active area, Kamchatka has experienced at least two comparable quakes above magnitude 7 this week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Rattles Chile's Tarapacá Region
Seismic Tremors: 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Russia's Kamchatka
5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northeast
Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits parts of north-east; no immediate loss of lives, damage to property reported: Assam officials.
5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Northeast India