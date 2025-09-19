Left Menu

Powerful Earthquake Shakes Russia's Kamchatka Region, Spurs Tsunami Alert

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Kamchatka, Russia, triggering a tsunami alert. The U.S. Geological Survey noted aftershocks ranging from 5.1 to 5.8. Governor Vladimir Solodov reported no immediate damage, but emergency services remain on high alert in this seismically active region with recent significant quakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 02:06 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 02:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Russia's far eastern Kamchatka region, a significant earthquake hit early Friday, pushing authorities to issue a local tsunami warning, although initial reports indicate no damage has occurred.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the earthquake at a magnitude of 7.8 with a depth of 10 kilometers. Following this, four aftershocks were registered, ranging from 5.1 to 5.8 in magnitude.

Governor Vladimir Solodov ensured that emergency services are on high alert as they monitor the situation. Located in a seismically active area, Kamchatka has experienced at least two comparable quakes above magnitude 7 this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

