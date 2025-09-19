Powerful Earthquake Shakes Russia's Kamchatka Region, Spurs Tsunami Alert

In Russia's far eastern Kamchatka region, a significant earthquake hit early Friday, pushing authorities to issue a local tsunami warning, although initial reports indicate no damage has occurred.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the earthquake at a magnitude of 7.8 with a depth of 10 kilometers. Following this, four aftershocks were registered, ranging from 5.1 to 5.8 in magnitude.

Governor Vladimir Solodov ensured that emergency services are on high alert as they monitor the situation. Located in a seismically active area, Kamchatka has experienced at least two comparable quakes above magnitude 7 this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)