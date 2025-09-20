Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Discovery of Deceased Tiger in Anthiyur Forest

A decomposed tiger carcass, estimated to be ten years old, was discovered in the Anthiyur forest area. The tiger, found by forest personnel in a bush near the Kinathadi Hanuman Temple, is believed to have been dead for ten days. An autopsy in Chennai is planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 20-09-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 10:29 IST
Mystery Surrounds Discovery of Deceased Tiger in Anthiyur Forest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling discovery, the carcass of a ten-year-old tiger was found in a decomposed state in the Anthiyur forest area, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The forest personnel stumbled upon the dead tiger during a routine patrol near the Kinathadi Hanuman Temple in the Anthiyur forest Range. Upon discovery, Dr. Karthick, a forest veterinarian, was called to the scene and estimated the death to have occurred ten days prior.

The dead tiger, found by the vigilant forest officials of Thanthai Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, has been sent to Chennai for an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death and the animal's gender, as investigations into the mysterious death continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The main enemy of India is the dependence on other countries: PM Modi at event in Bhavnagar.

The main enemy of India is the dependence on other countries: PM Modi at eve...

 India
2
PM Modi Unveils Over Rs 34,200 Crore Worth Development Projects at 'Samudra se Samriddhi'

PM Modi Unveils Over Rs 34,200 Crore Worth Development Projects at 'Samudra ...

 India
3
Lyno AI: Revolutionizing Crypto Arbitrage with Cutting-Edge Technology

Lyno AI: Revolutionizing Crypto Arbitrage with Cutting-Edge Technology

 United States
4
Controversy Surrounds Maharashtra's FRP Fencing Tender

Controversy Surrounds Maharashtra's FRP Fencing Tender

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025