Mystery Surrounds Discovery of Deceased Tiger in Anthiyur Forest

In a startling discovery, the carcass of a ten-year-old tiger was found in a decomposed state in the Anthiyur forest area, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The forest personnel stumbled upon the dead tiger during a routine patrol near the Kinathadi Hanuman Temple in the Anthiyur forest Range. Upon discovery, Dr. Karthick, a forest veterinarian, was called to the scene and estimated the death to have occurred ten days prior.

The dead tiger, found by the vigilant forest officials of Thanthai Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, has been sent to Chennai for an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death and the animal's gender, as investigations into the mysterious death continue.

