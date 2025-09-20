In a captivating glimpse into prehistoric life, recent discoveries unravel tales from millions of years ago. A baby pterosaur, tragically caught in a tropical storm 150 million years ago, was driven to its doom by violent winds over ancient oceans, a poignant marker of times past.

Meanwhile, scientists observed that wild chimpanzees in Africa are inadvertently consuming significant amounts of alcohol from ripe, fermenting fruits. The primates' daily diet includes the equivalent of two human cocktails, revealing a surprising aspect of their natural eating habits.

A fossilized skeleton of a dolphin-like creature, dating back 10 million years, was revealed by Peruvian researchers. Uncovered in the Ocucaje Desert, it reminds us of the region's prehistoric underwater landscape. Similarly, Ecuadorian amber has preserved insects from the Cretaceous Period, offering insights into the age of dinosaurs.