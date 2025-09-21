Dal Lake's Transformation: Conservation Efforts Bear Fruit in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has announced that Dal Lake is now cleaner thanks to concerted conservation efforts over the past five years. He emphasized the need for a balanced approach to economic development that incorporates environmental stewardship.

Sinha participated in the 'Sewa Parv' cleanliness drive and noted that more than one-third of the lake has been rejuvenated, expanding its open area to over 20 square kilometers. He praised the 'Swachhagrahis' for their dedication to the initiative.

Projects by the Lake Conservation and Management Authority, including connecting houseboats to sewage systems and launching the Integrated Management of Dal and Nigeen Ecosystem Project, highlight ongoing efforts to preserve this vital water resource while boosting tourism and improving local livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)