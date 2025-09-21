Left Menu

Dal Lake's Transformation: Conservation Efforts Bear Fruit in Jammu and Kashmir

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted significant conservation efforts in cleaning Dal Lake, attributing improvements to a five-year campaign. Enhanced ecological measures are vital for both economic growth and environmental sustainability. Initiatives under AMRUT and the Lake Conservation and Management Authority underscore a commitment to preserving this critical water body.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has announced that Dal Lake is now cleaner thanks to concerted conservation efforts over the past five years. He emphasized the need for a balanced approach to economic development that incorporates environmental stewardship.

Sinha participated in the 'Sewa Parv' cleanliness drive and noted that more than one-third of the lake has been rejuvenated, expanding its open area to over 20 square kilometers. He praised the 'Swachhagrahis' for their dedication to the initiative.

Projects by the Lake Conservation and Management Authority, including connecting houseboats to sewage systems and launching the Integrated Management of Dal and Nigeen Ecosystem Project, highlight ongoing efforts to preserve this vital water resource while boosting tourism and improving local livelihoods.

