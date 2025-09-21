Tragedy Strikes: Car Plunges into Ravi River in Chamba

A tragic accident unfolded in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Sunday morning when a car veered off the road and plunged into the Ravi River, police reported. The incident claimed the life of one individual, while another was swept away by the river's strong currents.

According to authorities, the accident took place on the Chamba-Pathankot road near Parel village around 2:30 am. Inside the vehicle were four interns from Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College: Akhilesh from Hamirpur, Rishant and Ishika from Shimla, and Divyansh from Solan. It is believed that the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the catastrophic plunge.

The local police, in conjunction with the district administration, have launched a search operation to retrieve Ishika, who remains missing. Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav stated that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident, as the search efforts continue.