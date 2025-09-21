Haryana's Road Renaissance: A Golden Chapter in Infrastructure

The Haryana government is set to invest ₹4,827 crore in a monumental plan to repair and enhance 4,227 roads, spanning a total of 9,410 km, under the new 'Pradeshik Sadak Utthan Pariyojna'. Launched by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the project is celebrated as a critical advancement in Haryana's infrastructure framework.

The chief minister emphasized that the initiative would bridge gaps between rural and urban sectors, boosting connectivity and spurring economic and social development across the state. Repair efforts on 410 roads commenced with the project's unveiling, highlighting the state's commitment to infrastructure accountability and prudent public fund usage.

This endeavor is also seen as a tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, aligning with the vision of a self-reliant India. Over the past 11 years, Haryana has been at the forefront of infrastructure transformation with significant additions to both road and railway networks.

