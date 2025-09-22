Left Menu

Super Typhoon Ragasa Threatens Destruction Across Southeast Asia

The Philippines stopped work and classes as Super Typhoon Ragasa approached north Luzon, with strong winds and heavy rain expected. Evacuations were advised for coastal areas. Taiwan expects heavy rain, and Hong Kong is preparing for impacts. Cancellations for flights and ferry services were reported.

Updated: 22-09-2025 08:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Philippines

The Philippines put a halt to work and school activities on Monday as Super Typhoon Ragasa approached northern Luzon, bringing threats of destructive winds and rain. Meteorologists raised the highest typhoon alert for the Babuyan Islands, urging evacuations in vulnerable coastal regions.

Ragasa, with maximum sustained winds of 205 kph and gusts reaching 250 kph, was predicted to either make landfall or skirt the Babuyan Islands midday before moving towards the Luzon Strait. While Taiwan won't take a direct hit, its eastern coast is preparing for the heavy rain. Precautionary advisories were issued, and flight services to cities like Taitung and Hualien were canceled.

The storm is anticipated to move toward Hong Kong, which is preparing for one of its strongest typhoons in years, potentially closing its airport for 36 hours. In the Philippines, forecasters warned of possible power outages, landslides, and rough seas, leading to the suspension of multiple flights and ferry services across affected areas.

