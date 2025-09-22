Indore Embraces 'No Car Day' to Combat Pollution

Indore, renowned as India's cleanest city, took a bold step to curb traffic congestion and air pollution by observing 'No Car Day' on Monday. This initiative encouraged residents to forgo personal vehicle use in favor of bicycles, e-rickshaws, and public transportation.

Local authorities reported a significant reduction in fuel consumption, approximately 80,000 litres, attributed to fewer cars on the roads. High-profile figures, including Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava and police officers, publicly supported the movement by riding bicycles and electric vehicles.

However, some challenges persisted as unfavorable weather and ongoing Navratri festivities saw a resurgence of cars by noon. According to official estimates, more than 400,000 vehicles typically operate daily on Indore's roads.

