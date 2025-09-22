Left Menu

Heroic Rescues Amidst the Yamuna Flood in Delhi

During the Yamuna's rise above the danger mark, PETA India rescued over 30 animals stranded in flood-hit Delhi areas. Supported by the Global Compassion Fund, they used life jackets and a boat to rescue animals in submerged areas, working with villagers to aid stranded buffaloes and dogs.

Updated: 22-09-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:34 IST
Heroic Rescues Amidst the Yamuna Flood in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to severe flooding in Delhi's surrounding areas during this monsoon, PETA India orchestrated the rescue of more than 30 animals stranded by the rising Yamuna River.

The animal welfare group, aided by the Global Compassion Fund, utilized life jackets and a boat to navigate inundated regions, retrieving dogs and buffaloes from precarious situations.

Villagers played a crucial role, offering tractors to assist in animal rescue operations as water receded below the danger level, revealing the flood's full extent from excessive barrage discharges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

