Heroic Rescues Amidst the Yamuna Flood in Delhi

In response to severe flooding in Delhi's surrounding areas during this monsoon, PETA India orchestrated the rescue of more than 30 animals stranded by the rising Yamuna River.

The animal welfare group, aided by the Global Compassion Fund, utilized life jackets and a boat to navigate inundated regions, retrieving dogs and buffaloes from precarious situations.

Villagers played a crucial role, offering tractors to assist in animal rescue operations as water receded below the danger level, revealing the flood's full extent from excessive barrage discharges.

