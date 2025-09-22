Nitish Kumar Unveils Mega Infrastructure Projects in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday inaugurated a slew of ambitious projects across the state capital, Patna, totaling an investment of Rs 10,000 crore.

The projects, spanning the Road Construction and Urban Development and Housing departments, include the significant 35.65-km extension of the J P Ganga Path Project. This extension, costing over Rs 6,495 crore, promises enhanced connectivity to critical highways.

In a parallel initiative under the Comprehensive Urban Development Scheme, Kumar laid the foundation for 1,300 urban schemes across 33 districts, with notable investments in road restoration and solid waste management in Patna.

(With inputs from agencies.)