Breaking New Ground: NASA's Most Diverse Astronaut Class Yet

NASA introduced a diverse new class of astronauts, selected from over 8,000 applicants. For the first time, women outnumber men in this group. The astronauts will undergo two years of training, with one potentially becoming the first person to step on Mars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capecanaveral | Updated: 22-09-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 23:34 IST
NASA has unveiled its latest class of astronauts, featuring an unprecedented number of women. This diverse group of 10, comprising scientists, engineers, and test pilots, was chosen from a pool of over 8,000 candidates.

Among the new recruits is a geologist who contributed to the Curiosity Mars rover mission, a SpaceX engineer with prior spaceflight experience, and a former launch director from SpaceX. The selection reflects NASA's commitment to diversity and exploration.

These astronauts will embark on two years of intensive training, joining the ranks of an elite corps of 41 active US astronauts. One member of this group might make history as the first person on Mars, continuing the legacy of NASA's pioneering work in space exploration.

