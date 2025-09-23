Deluge Drama: Rivers Overflow in Maharashtra After Torrential Rains

Maharashtra faced another natural calamity as continuous heavy rain lashed the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, and Beed districts, creating a flood-like situation along the Godavari River. The incessant precipitation since Monday night hit the catchment areas of the Jayakwadi and Majalgaon dams, leading to a swift increase in water levels.

A revenue official compared the deluge to a cloudburst, as the consistently heavy rains filled the dams to near capacity, triggering substantial water discharges. Javlala and Ramoda in the Majalgaon dam area received 160 mm and 120 mm of rainfall respectively, with other regions also recording significant precipitation.

The Godavari River swelled with water releases from the Jayakwadi and Majalgaon dams reaching 1.03 lakh cusec and 1.15 lakh cusec, respectively. Excess rainfall in Ghansawangi and Ambad talukas added to the misery, inundating several villages across the concerned districts and prompting local administrations to brace for potential relief operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)