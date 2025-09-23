Left Menu

Rajasthan's Route to Renewal: Ajmer's Bus Stand Overhaul Begins

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani inspected Ajmer's bus stand, where he found poor conditions and instructed officials to improve the infrastructure. As part of a broader initiative, the bus stand will be upgraded to serve public needs for the next 50 years, fulfilling a promise by the state government.

Updated: 23-09-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 16:51 IST
In a bid to address deteriorating infrastructure, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker and Ajmer North MLA, Vasudev Devnani, conducted a surprise inspection at the Ajmer roadways bus stand on Tuesday.

During the visit, Devnani expressed dissatisfaction over the garbage accumulation and substandard conditions he encountered. He directed roadways officials to immediately initiate corrective measures, ensuring the bus stand is developed in a planned manner to meet public requirements over the next 50 years.

Acknowledging public concerns, Devnani highlighted that the chief minister had previously announced the development of new bus stands across the state, including at Ajmer. He instructed that unsafe areas be closed, damaged sections repaired, and the bus depot relocated to enhance safety and service quality. Ajmer District Collector Lok Bandhu also participated in the inspection.

