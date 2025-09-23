Blaze Doused at Ballygunge Restaurant: No Casualties Reported
A fire broke out at a Chinese restaurant in Ballygunge, Kolkata. The blaze was controlled within 30 minutes by five fire engines. No casualties were reported as all guests and staff were quickly evacuated. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-09-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 17:26 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire erupted at a prominent Chinese restaurant located in the Ballygunge area of South Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon, officials disclosed.
The fire was detected around 3.30 PM, prompting a swift response from fire services. Within half an hour, five fire engines successfully managed to control the blaze.
Thankfully, there were no casualties reported. All guests and staff members were safely evacuated shortly after the flames emerged. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fire
- blaze
- Kolkata
- restaurant
- Ballygunge
- evacuation
- safety
- investigation
- chinese
- fire engines
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Recognized for Aviation Safety Achievements
E-Rickshaw Safety Concerns Rise After Fatal Crash in Delhi
Vaccine Safety Challenged Amidst Unfounded Autism Claims
Maharashtra Acts on Billboard Safety after Ghatkopar Tragedy
EU and UK Reaffirm Paracetamol's Safety in Pregnancy Amid U.S. Controversy