Blaze Doused at Ballygunge Restaurant: No Casualties Reported

A fire erupted at a prominent Chinese restaurant located in the Ballygunge area of South Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon, officials disclosed.

The fire was detected around 3.30 PM, prompting a swift response from fire services. Within half an hour, five fire engines successfully managed to control the blaze.

Thankfully, there were no casualties reported. All guests and staff members were safely evacuated shortly after the flames emerged. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)