Taj Hotel Set to Debut in Visakhapatnam
Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has signed a deal for a 310-room Taj Hotel in Visakhapatnam. This is part of their strategy to expand into key leisure and commercial markets. The project marks the first Taj Hotel in Vizag, in partnership with Varun Hospitality Private Limited.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:14 IST
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) announced the signing of a significant new project—a 310-room Taj Hotel in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
The venture will introduce the renowned Taj brand to the coastal city, aligning with IHCL's strategy to expand into key leisure and commercial markets across India.
Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and CEO of IHCL, expressed delight in partnering once again with Varun Hospitality Private Limited for what is regarded as a landmark initiative.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh CM Criticizes Rising C-Section Rates, Plans PPP for Medical Education Revamp
VP Radhakrishnan's Cultural Odyssey in Andhra Pradesh
C-Section Surge in Andhra Pradesh: A Growing Concern
Power Surge: Andhra Pradesh's Energy Expansion
Andhra Pradesh's GST 2.0 Push: Transforming Economies and Celebrating Festivals