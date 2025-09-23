Taj Hotel Set to Debut in Visakhapatnam

On Tuesday, Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) announced the signing of a significant new project—a 310-room Taj Hotel in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The venture will introduce the renowned Taj brand to the coastal city, aligning with IHCL's strategy to expand into key leisure and commercial markets across India.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and CEO of IHCL, expressed delight in partnering once again with Varun Hospitality Private Limited for what is regarded as a landmark initiative.