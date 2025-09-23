MCD Meeting to Honor Bhagat Singh with New Statue and Address Key Civic Issues

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will soon decide on the proposal to erect a statue of the respected freedom fighter, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, at the Civic Centre complex. The issue will be part of their upcoming meeting agenda this month, amidst pressing civic issues.

Several significant projects focused on waste management and road infrastructure are also slated for discussion. A recommendation from 2023 by then MCD mayor, Mayor Shelly Oberoi, suggested the statue be placed alongside those of Dr. BR Ambedkar and Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, at the cost of Rs 22 lakh.

The gathering will address the reclamation of land through the disposal of legacy waste at Ghazipur, Bhalaswa, and Okhla dumpsites, aiming to alleviate Delhi's landscape from towering garbage. Road paving initiatives in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Phase-II, along with a revised budget for West Zone waste management, will also be on the table.

(With inputs from agencies.)