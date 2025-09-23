Jammu and Kashmir's Development Push in Ganderbal

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has approved a significant allocation of Rs 3.77 crore from his constituency development fund to enhance various facilities in the Ganderbal assembly segment. The action aims to address multiple infrastructural needs in the region.

The fund includes a substantial Rs 67 lakh earmarked for a high-end radio diagnostic system at District Hospital Ganderbal, as announced by a National Conference spokesperson. This investment reflects a commitment to strengthening healthcare resources.

Moreover, the financial boost will be instrumental in improving education infrastructure and civic facilities in Ganderbal. Key areas of focus include enhancements in drainage systems, street lighting, and road construction, promoting overall community welfare.

