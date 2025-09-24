Left Menu

Close Call for Labourers in J&K Road Mishap

Two labourers experienced a narrow escape when a mound of earth caved in while they were digging a roadside drain at a road construction site in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. Fellow workers quickly rescued them, preventing any serious injuries in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 24-09-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 10:34 IST
In a dramatic incident at a road construction site in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, two labourers narrowly avoided a major mishap after a mound of earth caved in. The workers were engaged in digging a roadside drain when the collapse occurred at Beri-Pattan near Sunderbani on Tuesday evening.

Officials reported that the quick action of their fellow labourers was crucial in averting a tragedy. The team acted promptly to pull the trapped individuals to safety.

The incident highlights the risks faced by labourers in construction zones and underscores the importance of safety measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

