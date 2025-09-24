Investigating the Tragedy: Typhoon Ragasa's Impact on Taiwan's Evacuation System

Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai sought an inquiry into the failed evacuation orders in an eastern county where a breached mountain lake flood caused by Typhoon Ragasa claimed 14 lives. Despite Taiwan's normally effective disaster system, warnings in Guangfu were inadequate according to residents.

Two days after Typhoon Ragasa hit, 129 people remain missing as authorities push to find them. This emergency response is not about assigning blame but uncovering the truth behind the insufficient warnings and poor evacuation enforcement amidst an overflowed lake that struck like a 'tsunami'.

As heavy rains intermittently persist, about 5,200 Guangfu locals sought shelter on higher floors, while relief efforts, including military aid and rescue teams, aim to manage the chaos amid blocked transport paths. China's rare goodwill gesture of condolence highlights the ongoing tensions with Taiwan's government.

