Catastrophic Blaze in Mumbai: Gas Cylinder Blast Devastates Shop

A tragic incident unfolded in Mumbai as a gas cylinder explosion caused a devastating fire in a shop on Wednesday morning. A total of seven individuals, including six women and one man, sustained severe burn injuries, Mumbai civic officials reported.

The fire, which erupted at 9.05 am at a single-storey shop located at Ram Kisan Mestri Chawl near Akurli Maintenance Chowki, Kandivali (East), was contained to specific areas, including electric wiring, installations, LPG cylinder, and gas stove. According to the fire brigade, the blaze resulted from the gas cylinder explosion.

Among the victims, Raksha Joshi, Durga Gupta, and Poonam suffered the most with 85% to 90% burns and were transferred from BDBA Hospital to Kasturba Hospital for further care. Four other injured individuals were admitted to ESIC Hospital. Fire services promptly responded with four fire engines, extinguishing the blaze by 9.33 am.

(With inputs from agencies.)