Urgency in Action: Fast-Track the Delhi Master Plan 2041

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called for the acceleration of the Delhi Master Plan 2041 to address the city's growing demands. She emphasized the plan should solve current developmental issues and benefit future generations. The Delhi Development Authority is finalizing the plan, with the government ready to approve changes serving public interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 14:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has urged Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to expedite the completion of the 'delayed' Master Plan 2041, emphasizing the urgency of addressing the city's growing needs.

At the Gramodaya Abhiyan launch, Gupta highlighted the importance of the new plan in offering solutions for existing developmental challenges while ensuring benefits extend to future generations.

The Delhi Development Authority is finalizing the plan, and Gupta stated the government is prepared to support any measures that prioritize the public's interests, also acknowledging Lt Gov Saxena's role in rural development initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

