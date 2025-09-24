Urgency in Action: Fast-Track the Delhi Master Plan 2041

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has urged Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to expedite the completion of the 'delayed' Master Plan 2041, emphasizing the urgency of addressing the city's growing needs.

At the Gramodaya Abhiyan launch, Gupta highlighted the importance of the new plan in offering solutions for existing developmental challenges while ensuring benefits extend to future generations.

The Delhi Development Authority is finalizing the plan, and Gupta stated the government is prepared to support any measures that prioritize the public's interests, also acknowledging Lt Gov Saxena's role in rural development initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)