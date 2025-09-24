Taiwan Town Battles Aftermath of Typhoon Ragasa: A Community's Survival

In the wake of Typhoon Ragasa, residents of Guangfu, a picturesque town in Taiwan's Hualien county, find themselves confronting devastation and fear of future calamities. A crucial juncture came when a lake burst its banks amid the deluge, resulting in at least 17 lost lives.

Premier Cho Jung-tai has called for a thorough investigation into the failures of evacuation protocols that left many vulnerable. Government officials revised the number of missing people down from 152 to 17, emphasizing immediate rescue efforts. The relief mission continues under precarious weather conditions as incremental rain persists.

Community cooperation remains strong, with many residents cautiously staying in shelters. Despite easing rains, local authorities, along with military support, work tirelessly to restore normalcy and ensure preparedness against potential risks. The incident rekindles memories of the disastrous Typhoon Morakot in 2009, yet offers a chance to examine and refine disaster response strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)