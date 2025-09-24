India's Ambitious Cheetah Reintroduction Project: A Growing Success Story
India's Project Cheetah is gearing up to introduce new batches of cheetahs from Africa, ensuring their continued reintroduction success. With a high survival rate for the cubs in Kuno National Park, the project exemplifies effective wildlife conservation strategies, including transcontinental relocation and supportive political will.
India is actively negotiating with African nations to import new batches of cheetahs, aiming to acquire a group from Botswana by December, sources revealed on Wednesday.
India's ambitious Project Cheetah, launched in 2022, has seen substantial success in reintroducing cheetahs into the wild, with significant involvement of local and foreign stakeholders.
With cub survival rates surpassing global averages and new release sites identified, India plans to continue its efforts by annually translocating 10-12 cheetahs while dealing with challenges faced during early phases.
