CSIR: A Pillar of Innovation and Industry Collaboration in India's Journey to Viksit Bharat

CSIR has been a keystone in India's path to modernization and innovation for over 80 years. Director Sandip Ghosh Chowdhury highlights its evolution from independence to a thriving network supporting economic and technological progress towards Viksit Bharat@2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:05 IST
Celebrating its 84th foundation day, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) stood as a testament to innovation in India. Director Sandip Ghosh Chowdhury highlighted the institution's evolution since its establishment in 1942 during colonial times, asserting that CSIR remains a backbone of modern India's scientific endeavors.

Chowdhury extolled the foresight of visionaries like Sir Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar, the pioneering force behind research institutions in India. For eight decades, CSIR has not just been an institution but a dynamic network of laboratories and innovation complexes, tackling the nation's multifaceted industrial and scientific challenges.

Sandip Kumar Kar, chief guest and executive director at the Centre for Iron and Steel, underscored the critical role of industry-research collaboration in achieving the goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 through economic growth, social development, and global leadership.

