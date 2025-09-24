IIT Kanpur Initiates Cloud Seeding in Delhi to Combat Smog

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur's plan to conduct cloud seeding operations in Delhi during the months of October and November, say officials.

This environmental initiative is designed to tackle the severe smog and air pollution that typically affect the city after the monsoon season, as highlighted by Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Originally scheduled earlier in the year, the project faced delays due to the monsoon's arrival, prompting a revised timeline and coordination with meteorological experts to determine optimal conditions for effectiveness.