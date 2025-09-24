Left Menu

IIT Kanpur Initiates Cloud Seeding in Delhi to Combat Smog

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has authorized IIT Kanpur to conduct cloud seeding in Delhi during October and November. Aimed at reducing smog and air pollution, operations will be guided by strict regulations and involve the use of a Cessna 206-H aircraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:47 IST
IIT Kanpur Initiates Cloud Seeding in Delhi to Combat Smog
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur's plan to conduct cloud seeding operations in Delhi during the months of October and November, say officials.

This environmental initiative is designed to tackle the severe smog and air pollution that typically affect the city after the monsoon season, as highlighted by Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Originally scheduled earlier in the year, the project faced delays due to the monsoon's arrival, prompting a revised timeline and coordination with meteorological experts to determine optimal conditions for effectiveness.

TRENDING

1
Equality in the Ranks: Women's Fight for Permanent Commission in the Army

Equality in the Ranks: Women's Fight for Permanent Commission in the Army

 India
2
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Forces Advance in Gaza Amid Ceasefire Talks

Tensions Escalate: Israeli Forces Advance in Gaza Amid Ceasefire Talks

 Global
3
Haryana's Strategic Pulse: A New Chapter in Kharif Procurement

Haryana's Strategic Pulse: A New Chapter in Kharif Procurement

 India
4
Congress leaders made statements that almost sounded like instructions for pelting stones, bandhs, arson: Govt sources on Leh violence.

Congress leaders made statements that almost sounded like instructions for p...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025