Left Menu

Odisha Embarks on a Global Skilling Journey

The Odisha government has signed MoUs with GATI Foundation, JustJobs Network, and FDDI to enhance skill development. This initiative focuses on preparing the youth for global opportunities and pioneering non-leather footwear skilling, aiming to transform Odisha into a hub of highly skilled global professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:19 IST
Odisha Embarks on a Global Skilling Journey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Odisha is making strides in workforce development by partnering with three notable organizations to create a skilled and future-ready workforce. The Skill Development & Technical Education (SDTE) Department formalized this initiative by signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Global Access to Talent from India (GATI) Foundation, the JustJobs Network, and the Footwear Design & Development Institute (FDDI) in the presence of Minister Sampad Chandra Swain.

Minister Swain emphasized the importance of skill development in Odisha's growth narrative, citing it as a priority under the leadership of the chief minister. He highlighted the state's commitment to equipping its youth not only for domestic job markets but also for global opportunities. These partnerships are seen as strategic investments in the future of Odisha's young population, and the initiative aims to shape futures and build a confident, future-ready Odisha.

The collaboration with GATI Foundation is expected to prepare young talents for international markets, enhancing Odisha's reputation as a hub for global professionals. Meanwhile, the agreement with JustJobs Network focuses on creating research-led, inclusive skilling policies. The partnership with FDDI is set to innovate in non-leather footwear skilling, opening new employment and entrepreneurship avenues in the high-growth sector.

TRENDING

1
Sharad Pawar Questions Faith in Dialogue in Indian Government

Sharad Pawar Questions Faith in Dialogue in Indian Government

 India
2
YSRCP Condemns Andhra Police Amid Tirumala Temple Controversy

YSRCP Condemns Andhra Police Amid Tirumala Temple Controversy

 India
3
Delhi's Green Transport Revolution: Major Projects Unveiled

Delhi's Green Transport Revolution: Major Projects Unveiled

 India
4
Diplomacy Over Conflict: Lula and Zelenskiy's UN Meeting

Diplomacy Over Conflict: Lula and Zelenskiy's UN Meeting

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

AI helps universities detect and prevent dropouts early

Trust and transparency will decide future of AI in mobile banking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025