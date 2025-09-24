Odisha Embarks on a Global Skilling Journey

The government of Odisha is making strides in workforce development by partnering with three notable organizations to create a skilled and future-ready workforce. The Skill Development & Technical Education (SDTE) Department formalized this initiative by signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Global Access to Talent from India (GATI) Foundation, the JustJobs Network, and the Footwear Design & Development Institute (FDDI) in the presence of Minister Sampad Chandra Swain.

Minister Swain emphasized the importance of skill development in Odisha's growth narrative, citing it as a priority under the leadership of the chief minister. He highlighted the state's commitment to equipping its youth not only for domestic job markets but also for global opportunities. These partnerships are seen as strategic investments in the future of Odisha's young population, and the initiative aims to shape futures and build a confident, future-ready Odisha.

The collaboration with GATI Foundation is expected to prepare young talents for international markets, enhancing Odisha's reputation as a hub for global professionals. Meanwhile, the agreement with JustJobs Network focuses on creating research-led, inclusive skilling policies. The partnership with FDDI is set to innovate in non-leather footwear skilling, opening new employment and entrepreneurship avenues in the high-growth sector.