Rajesh S Gokhale's Tenure Extended as Biotechnology Secretary

The tenure of Rajesh S Gokhale as Secretary of the Department of Biotechnology has been extended until January 2027. Initially appointed in October 2021, his role has been prolonged by two years, following approval from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

The Centre announced on Wednesday the extension of Rajesh S Gokhale's tenure as Secretary of the Department of Biotechnology until January 2027.

This marks his second extension since his initial appointment on October 26, 2021. Gokhale's term, initially for two years, was extended for an additional two years on September 25, 2023.

According to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension, effective from November 1, 2025, until Gokhale's retirement on January 31, 2027.

