Global Leaders Intensify Climate Action at UN Summit

China's announcement of its first-ever emission cuts at the UN climate summit has set a precedent, signifying an increased global commitment to fighting climate change. President Xi Jinping announced plans for substantial emission cuts and renewable energy expansion by 2035, amid concerns over extreme weather.

As more than 100 world leaders converged at the summit, discussions focused on urgent actions required to curb climate-warming emissions before the major negotiations in Brazil. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for concrete measures against coal, oil, and natural gas emissions.

Highlighting the grave risks of climate change, leaders like Brazilian and Australian PMs criticized climate denialism, underscoring the global threat's reality. Scientists emphasized the alarming speed of warming, urging immediate action to prevent irreversible damage. The Paris Accord's goal of limiting global warming is now at critical stake.

