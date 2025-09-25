Elephant Rescue Mission: A Race Against Time in Jharkhand
In Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, an elephant and its calf fell into a 20-feet deep well en route to the Bokaro forest range. The forest department initiated a rescue operation after being alerted by villagers. The well, obscured by bushes and lacking barriers, posed a hidden danger.
In a dramatic turn of events in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, an elephant and its calf were discovered trapped in a 20-feet deep well. The incident occurred as they traversed a farmland route in their journey to the Bokaro forest range.
The forest department, upon receiving a tip-off from local villagers, promptly launched a rescue mission Thursday morning. Nitish Kumar, the Divisional Forest Officer, confirmed that the elephants had been part of a herd of 42, which had been spotted in the area for the past week.
Villagers noted that the well was unguarded and concealed by foliage, making it nearly invisible and a significant risk to wildlife. Authorities are now considering measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.
