Elephant Rescue Mission: A Race Against Time in Jharkhand

In a dramatic turn of events in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, an elephant and its calf were discovered trapped in a 20-feet deep well. The incident occurred as they traversed a farmland route in their journey to the Bokaro forest range.

The forest department, upon receiving a tip-off from local villagers, promptly launched a rescue mission Thursday morning. Nitish Kumar, the Divisional Forest Officer, confirmed that the elephants had been part of a herd of 42, which had been spotted in the area for the past week.

Villagers noted that the well was unguarded and concealed by foliage, making it nearly invisible and a significant risk to wildlife. Authorities are now considering measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)