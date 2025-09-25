China's Climate Commitment: Xi's Call for Global Green Action
Chinese President Xi Jinping has announced a new target to cut emissions by 7 to 10 per cent by 2035. He urged the global community to focus on climate goals despite US opposition, aiming for China to lead in green energy adoption. The move aligns with China's broader plan to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.
- Country:
- China
In a determined call to action, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced a significant new climate target for China, pledging to cut economy-wide net greenhouse gas emissions by 7 to 10 per cent from peak levels by 2035. Speaking at the UN Climate Summit in New York, Xi urged global focus on climate goals amidst opposition from the US, identifying China as a potential leader in green energy adoption.
Xi's ambitious plan reflects China's commitment to increasing non-fossil fuel consumption to over 30 per cent, extensively expanding renewable energy capacities, and mainstreaming new energy vehicles. This follows US President Donald Trump's recent criticism of global climate initiatives and his administration's withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. China's commitment was highlighted as a counter to US policies, with Xi emphasizing international cooperation and the principle of differentiated responsibilities.
As the world's leading carbon emitter, China's pledge to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and cut emissions further by 2035 underscores its aspiration for leadership in global climate governance. With massive investments in sustainable technologies and global outreach in developing regions, Xi calls for fairness and equity to ensure that developing countries' rights are respected in the global green transition.
ALSO READ
Orsted's Wind Project Victory: Temporary Relief Amid Trump's Renewable Energy Clashes
Maldives Eyes India for Renewable Energy Future
SA Turns Waste and Renewable Energy Reforms into Circular Economy Growth
GST Cut Brightens India's Renewable Energy Prospects
RMC Switchgears Embarks on Ambitious Renewable Energy Expansion Amid Key Milestones