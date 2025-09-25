China's Climate Commitment: Xi's Call for Global Green Action

In a determined call to action, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced a significant new climate target for China, pledging to cut economy-wide net greenhouse gas emissions by 7 to 10 per cent from peak levels by 2035. Speaking at the UN Climate Summit in New York, Xi urged global focus on climate goals amidst opposition from the US, identifying China as a potential leader in green energy adoption.

Xi's ambitious plan reflects China's commitment to increasing non-fossil fuel consumption to over 30 per cent, extensively expanding renewable energy capacities, and mainstreaming new energy vehicles. This follows US President Donald Trump's recent criticism of global climate initiatives and his administration's withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. China's commitment was highlighted as a counter to US policies, with Xi emphasizing international cooperation and the principle of differentiated responsibilities.

As the world's leading carbon emitter, China's pledge to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and cut emissions further by 2035 underscores its aspiration for leadership in global climate governance. With massive investments in sustainable technologies and global outreach in developing regions, Xi calls for fairness and equity to ensure that developing countries' rights are respected in the global green transition.