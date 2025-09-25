Left Menu

Delhi's Rural Renaissance: Over 430 Projects Worth Rs 1,000 Crore Approved

The Delhi Rural Development Board, under the BJP government, approved over 430 projects worth Rs 1,000 crore to enhance infrastructure in Delhi's villages. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized balanced rural-urban development as a priority. The projects include roads, parks, and sports facilities across 30 Assembly constituencies.

In a significant move, the newly established Delhi Rural Development Board, led by the BJP government, has sanctioned over 430 projects worth Rs 1,000 crore for Delhi's villages. This decision was made in the board's inaugural meeting, showcasing a commitment to enhancing rural infrastructure.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who presided over the meeting, stressed the importance of balanced development between rural and urban areas in the capital. She highlighted that villages represent both tradition and culture as well as a vital part of Delhi's lifeline.

With funds allocated for infrastructure projects such as roads, drains, and sports facilities, Gupta instructed officials to adhere to the project timelines, aiming to elevate rural amenities to urban standards.

