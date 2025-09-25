Delhi Government Tackles Monsoon Menace: Strategic Measures to Address Flooding

Amid the recurrent monsoon-induced waterlogging in the capital, the Delhi government has taken decisive action. District magistrates have been tasked with creating detailed reports on flood-impacted areas, officials revealed on Thursday.

The objective is to identify specific flood-prone locations, analyze the underlying causes, and determine the agencies accountable for each case. The initiative seeks to create a district-wise database pinpointing vulnerable locations and infrastructure deficiencies.

The government intends to achieve a data-driven understanding of why particular areas face repeated waterlogging during heavy rains. These reports will be scrutinized by the divisional commissioner before reaching the chief minister's office. A targeted action plan will then be formulated, directing specific agencies to take corrective measures for curbing flooding next monsoon.