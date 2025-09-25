Left Menu

Azores Braces as Cyclone Gabrielle Approaches

In response to Cyclone Gabrielle, Portugal's Azores have canceled all tourist activities and closed schools. Residents are urged to stay indoors. The cyclone is expected to hit seven of the nine islands with winds reaching up to 200 km/h and sea swells up to 18 meters in height.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 25-09-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 23:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Portugal's Azores archipelago has taken precautionary measures by halting all tourist and recreational activities for 24 hours and closing schools as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches. The government has urged people to remain indoors to ensure safety.

Meteorological agency IPMA has placed the islands on a red alert, the highest emergency level, signifying extreme weather risk. According to Alonso Miguel, the environment secretary of the regional government, all activities near coastlines and riversides are prohibited for the day.

The cyclone, with wind speeds ranging between 130 and 200 kilometers per hour, is expected to impact seven of the nine islands, bringing sea swells that could reach 18 meters. Approximately 250,000 residents are affected by this weather event.

