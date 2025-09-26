Typhoon Ragasa's Aftermath: Taiwan's Struggle Against Muddy Devastation

Rescue workers in Taiwan are relentlessly sifting through thick mud as they search for 11 individuals still unaccounted for after Super Typhoon Ragasa unleashed catastrophic flooding on Hualien's coast. The recent disaster has already claimed 14 lives.

After torrential rains, a barrier lake in the mountains overflowed, inundating the town of Guangfu with a deluge of water and mud. While the floodwaters have subsided, a thick, dark gray sludge continues to blanket vast regions, complicating rescue efforts.

Residents, especially the elderly, were caught in their homes, unable to escape to higher ground. The government is now grappling with how to manage the reduced barrier lakes without triggering further landslides.