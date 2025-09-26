Left Menu

Typhoon Ragasa's Aftermath: Taiwan's Struggle Against Muddy Devastation

In the wake of Super Typhoon Ragasa, Taiwan's rescue teams battle thick mud to find 11 missing people after devastating floods hit Hualien county. The floods, which resulted in 14 deaths, were caused by a barrier lake overflow. The government faces challenges in addressing the barrier lakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 09:52 IST
Typhoon Ragasa's Aftermath: Taiwan's Struggle Against Muddy Devastation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rescue workers in Taiwan are relentlessly sifting through thick mud as they search for 11 individuals still unaccounted for after Super Typhoon Ragasa unleashed catastrophic flooding on Hualien's coast. The recent disaster has already claimed 14 lives.

After torrential rains, a barrier lake in the mountains overflowed, inundating the town of Guangfu with a deluge of water and mud. While the floodwaters have subsided, a thick, dark gray sludge continues to blanket vast regions, complicating rescue efforts.

Residents, especially the elderly, were caught in their homes, unable to escape to higher ground. The government is now grappling with how to manage the reduced barrier lakes without triggering further landslides.

TRENDING

1
South Korea's Former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Trial: Fresh Charges Unveiled

South Korea's Former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Trial: Fresh Charges Unveile...

 South Korea
2
Trump's TikTok Deal: Empowering American Investors

Trump's TikTok Deal: Empowering American Investors

 Global
3
China's AI Boom Propels Stock Markets Amid Mixed Trends

China's AI Boom Propels Stock Markets Amid Mixed Trends

 China
4
Gary Stead Returns to New Zealand Cricket as High-Performance Coach

Gary Stead Returns to New Zealand Cricket as High-Performance Coach

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025