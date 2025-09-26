Left Menu

Protest Halts Mumbai CSMT-Bound Train over Mobile Tower Installation

A protest by slum residents against mobile tower installation near Wadala Railway Station temporarily halted a Mumbai CSMT-bound train. The protesters claimed the towers were illegal and feared radiation. Officials intervened to remove the protestors, resuming train services shortly after.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A protest near Wadala Railway Station briefly halted a Mumbai CSMT-bound train on Friday. The demonstration was staged by residents opposing the installation of mobile towers, which they deemed illegal, atop their slum rooftops.

The incident unfolded in the afternoon as hundreds from the Antop Hill slum area gathered. They expressed concerns over potential radiation from the towers and demanded an immediate cessation of the installation process.

Government Railway Police and railway officials quickly arrived at the scene, dispersing the protestors and allowing train services to resume after a slight delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

