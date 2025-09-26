Left Menu

Global Reach: ATAB Innovates in Ayurveda Training

The Ayurveda Training Accreditation Board (ATAB) has accredited 113 Ayurveda courses across three countries, including India, over six years. This accreditation, covering 24 Indian institutions and two foreign nations, enhances Ayurveda's global credibility. ATAB also endorses qualified international practitioners, ensuring rigorous standards and expanding Ayurveda's global influence.

The Ayurveda Training Accreditation Board (ATAB) has successfully accredited 113 training courses in Ayurveda globally, as announced by the Ministry of Ayush.

With endorsements spanning 99 courses from 24 Indian institutions and 14 international courses in foreign countries, ATAB plays a pivotal role in the global standardization of Ayurveda education, stated the ministry on Friday.

ATab's structured endorsement scheme, acknowledged 41 international Ayurveda practitioners, ensuring adherence to stringent professional standards, thereby fostering a reliable global network of accredited practitioners.

